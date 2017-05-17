NJ Playwrights Festival winners announced

HACKENSACK -- Jasmine Sharma, a student at Bergen County Academy for Visual & Performing Arts, submitted a winning play to the 34th Annual New Jersey Young Playwrights Festival. To participate in the contest, hosted by the Writers Theatre of New Jersey, a not-for-profit professional theater company in Madison, budding playwrights were required to submit an original play to be judged by a panel of professional playwrights.

