NJ Playwrights Festival winners annou...

NJ Playwrights Festival winners announced

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: The Jersey Journal

HACKENSACK -- Jasmine Sharma, a student at Bergen County Academy for Visual & Performing Arts, submitted a winning play to the 34th Annual New Jersey Young Playwrights Festival. To participate in the contest, hosted by the Writers Theatre of New Jersey, a not-for-profit professional theater company in Madison, budding playwrights were required to submit an original play to be judged by a panel of professional playwrights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ice office in newark Apr 29 pugs 1
Police officer injured Apr 28 pugs 2
Looking for someone Apr 26 Pam 1
News NJ public schools can teach religions just don'... Apr '17 Mohamed the SOB 1
News Allegations of Islam Indoctrination in Public S... Apr '17 Simran 3
mountain creek resort Apr '17 David 1
News Understanding Islam: Sundays, March 19, 26 and ... Mar '17 Chriss 2
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Morris County was issued at May 17 at 4:00PM EDT

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
 

Madison, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,019 • Total comments across all topics: 281,097,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC