More working Americans test positive ...

More working Americans test positive for drugs

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: CBS News

New numbers from Quest Diagnostics , a clinical testing company based in Madison, New Jersey, show workplace tests are finding drug use at levels not seen in a decade. Last year, 4.2 percent of drug tests conducted on employees or job applicants came back positive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Compressor for air conditioner Sun Sallyanne Oettinger 1
ice office in newark Apr 29 pugs 1
Police officer injured Apr 28 pugs 2
Looking for someone Apr 26 Pam 1
News NJ public schools can teach religions just don'... Apr '17 Mohamed the SOB 1
News Allegations of Islam Indoctrination in Public S... Apr '17 Simran 3
mountain creek resort Apr '17 David 1
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Madison, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,879 • Total comments across all topics: 281,248,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC