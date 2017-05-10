Madison Community House To Feature Speaker On Human Trafficking
Emily Pasnak-Lapchick, manager of the End Trafficking Project at the U.S .Fund for UNICEFwill be the guest speaker at the final Wise Wonder Women Lecture Series sponsored by the Thursday Morning Club on Thursday, May 18, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Madison Community House. A luncheon will be served during the lecture.
