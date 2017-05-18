Madison Chamber Of Commerce Holds Fire Extinguisher Inspections

The Madison Chamber of Commerce will hold its biannual fire extinguisher inspections on Tues., June 6 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The inspections will be held on the corner of Central Avenue and Main Street. The fee for extinguisher tagging is $15; Chamber members will pay a discounted rate of $10, a substantial savings from the $85 on-site inspection charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Black River News.