Investigation of fire at Hopatcong cop's home is ongoing
The Morris County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the cause of a fire at the Mount Arlington home of a Hopatcong police officer. Fred Snowflack, spokesman for the county prosecutor's office, confirmed Friday afternoon that an investigation into the May 16 fire at the borough home of Hopatcong police officer Nicholas Maresca Jr. was ongoing.
