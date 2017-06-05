Investigation of fire at Hopatcong co...

Investigation of fire at Hopatcong cop's home is ongoing

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 20 Read more: New Jersey Herald

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the cause of a fire at the Mount Arlington home of a Hopatcong police officer. Fred Snowflack, spokesman for the county prosecutor's office, confirmed Friday afternoon that an investigation into the May 16 fire at the borough home of Hopatcong police officer Nicholas Maresca Jr. was ongoing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Awesome Bar Mitzvah Videos Tue RuslanV 1
Compressor for air conditioner May 21 Sallyanne Oettinger 1
ice office in newark Apr '17 pugs 1
Police officer injured Apr '17 pugs 2
Looking for someone Apr '17 Pam 1
News NJ public schools can teach religions just don'... Apr '17 Mohamed the SOB 1
News Allegations of Islam Indoctrination in Public S... Apr '17 Simran 3
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Madison, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,590 • Total comments across all topics: 281,602,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC