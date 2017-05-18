Frelinghuysen's letter to activist's employer sparks outrage

MORRISTOWN -- Social media was abuzz with outrage Monday over U.S. Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen's handwritten postscript outing a member of an activist group opposing him to her employer. Saily Avelenda was a senior vice president and assistant general counsel at Lakeland Bank in March when Frelinghuysen sent a fundraising letter to a member of the bank's board of directors informing him that Avelenda was one of the "ringleaders" of NJ 11th for Change.

