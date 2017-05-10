Container Garden Demonstration To Be ...

Container Garden Demonstration To Be Held in Madison Museum

Monday Apr 17

Gardeners and non-gardeners alike are invited to the demonstration, which will be presented at 1 p.m. by Beth Riley, a local landscape designer, educator and owner of The Potted Garden. Admission is $8 or $5 for METC members and seniors.

