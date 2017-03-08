Ransomware attacks covered under multiple insurance policies
While ransom demands to date have been low enough to fall under policy retentions, coverage can be triggered by crisis management and forensics investigation expenses, said Meredith Schnur, Madison, New Jersey-based senior vice president and professional risk national practice leader at Wells Fargo Insurance Services USA Inc. "This is an area where the role of insurance is increasing," with insurers offering prequalified vendors in the event an attack does occur, said Erica Davis, New Yorkbased head of specialty products errors and omissions at Zurich North America. Experts say that in addition to coverage under policyholders' cyber policies, there may be coverage in business interruption and kidnap and ransom policies.
