Ransomware attacks covered under mult...

Ransomware attacks covered under multiple insurance policies

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 5 Read more: Business Insurance

While ransom demands to date have been low enough to fall under policy retentions, coverage can be triggered by crisis management and forensics investigation expenses, said Meredith Schnur, Madison, New Jersey-based senior vice president and professional risk national practice leader at Wells Fargo Insurance Services USA Inc. "This is an area where the role of insurance is increasing," with insurers offering prequalified vendors in the event an attack does occur, said Erica Davis, New Yorkbased head of specialty products errors and omissions at Zurich North America. Experts say that in addition to coverage under policyholders' cyber policies, there may be coverage in business interruption and kidnap and ransom policies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TENS Therapy Jan '17 Randy 1
Mayor David Mayer raises Highest Property Taxes Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mothers and fathers in hiding or denial Jan '17 joanNYadoptees 1
Jason Hopkins who works for citizen tribune Jan '17 shortcake 2
News Saving 'Fluffy' - Fans fume when their favorite... Dec '16 Nik49 1
Diabetes and Gum Disease (Feb '12) Nov '16 Mark 4
News Dallas shelter welcomes dogs rescued from Korea... (May '16) May '16 Elise Gingerich 1
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Madison, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,116 • Total comments across all topics: 279,419,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC