Millburn students earn honors
Millburn students earn honors College students earn academic honors for fall semester Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2mbxRWt Five township residents have been named to the Dean's and Honors lists for the 2016 fall semester at Fairleigh Dickinson University. Millburn students attending Fairleigh Dickinson's Florham Campus, located in Madison, include Hannah Govrin , Honors List; Nicholas Gehring , Honors List; Nicole Dante , Dean's List; and Gina Dante , Dean's List.
