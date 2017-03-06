CC Land Buys Big in London's City Dis...

CC Land Buys Big in London's City District

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: GlobeSt.com

The all-cash deal for the Leadenhall Building, developed by British Land and Oxford Properties Group, represents the largest Chinese acquisition to date of UK commercial property. Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeSt.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TENS Therapy Jan '17 Randy 1
Mayor David Mayer raises Highest Property Taxes Jan '17 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mothers and fathers in hiding or denial Jan '17 joanNYadoptees 1
Jason Hopkins who works for citizen tribune Jan '17 shortcake 2
News Saving 'Fluffy' - Fans fume when their favorite... Dec '16 Nik49 1
Diabetes and Gum Disease (Feb '12) Nov '16 Mark 4
News Dallas shelter welcomes dogs rescued from Korea... (May '16) May '16 Elise Gingerich 1
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Madison, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,888 • Total comments across all topics: 279,428,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC