What's behind the Alt-Right? Expert to dissect White Nationalism in Drew talk, Feb. 27
An expert will dissect white nationalism and the alt-right movement during a talk at Drew University on Feb. 27. Hankes, who joined the law center in 2013, will explore far-right ideologies and the mindset of individuals who believe that "white identity" is under attack. The two-hour talk will include time for questions.
