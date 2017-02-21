Teens learn from work with shelter dogs
Teens work with St. Hubert's shelter dogs during graduation exercises of the Teen Animal Welfare Enrichment Program in Madison on Jan. 27. MADISON -- St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in Madison celebrated the graduation of its fourth annual Teen Animal Welfare Enrichment Program on Jan. 27. The program allows at-risk teens from Daytop of New Jersey in Mendham to use teamwork to train St. Hubert's shelter dogs in commands and behavior modification. The five-day program is designed to teach lessons that inspire empathy, compassion, respect and responsibility while giving participants a sense of accomplishment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TENS Therapy
|Jan 31
|Randy
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises Highest Property Taxes
|Jan 28
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mothers and fathers in hiding or denial
|Jan 22
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Jason Hopkins who works for citizen tribune
|Jan '17
|shortcake
|2
|Saving 'Fluffy' - Fans fume when their favorite...
|Dec '16
|Nik49
|1
|Diabetes and Gum Disease (Feb '12)
|Nov '16
|Mark
|4
|Free Couple's Night Out Event at Jewelry by Eri...
|Oct '16
|GWP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC