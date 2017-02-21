Teens learn from work with shelter dogs

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: The Jersey Journal

Teens work with St. Hubert's shelter dogs during graduation exercises of the Teen Animal Welfare Enrichment Program in Madison on Jan. 27. MADISON -- St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in Madison celebrated the graduation of its fourth annual Teen Animal Welfare Enrichment Program on Jan. 27. The program allows at-risk teens from Daytop of New Jersey in Mendham to use teamwork to train St. Hubert's shelter dogs in commands and behavior modification. The five-day program is designed to teach lessons that inspire empathy, compassion, respect and responsibility while giving participants a sense of accomplishment.

