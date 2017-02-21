N.J. town votes to be 'welcoming comm...

N.J. town votes to be 'welcoming community' to immigrants

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: The Jersey Journal

MADISON -- Madison became the first municipality in Republican-dominated Morris County to adopt a resolution on being a "welcoming community" to immigrants earlier this month. "We just wanted to reinforce that Madison has always been a welcoming community," said Conley, adding that the borough has the third-largest population of Spanish-speaking residents in Morris County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TENS Therapy Jan 31 Randy 1
Mayor David Mayer raises Highest Property Taxes Jan 28 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mothers and fathers in hiding or denial Jan '17 joanNYadoptees 1
Jason Hopkins who works for citizen tribune Jan '17 shortcake 2
News Saving 'Fluffy' - Fans fume when their favorite... Dec '16 Nik49 1
Diabetes and Gum Disease (Feb '12) Nov '16 Mark 4
News Dallas shelter welcomes dogs rescued from Korea... (May '16) May '16 Elise Gingerich 1
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Madison, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,512 • Total comments across all topics: 279,118,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC