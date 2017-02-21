Developmentally disabled young adults...

Developmentally disabled young adults getting a boost from NJ colleges

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

New Jersey colleges and universities - big and small - are doing their part in making sure more young adults with developmental disorders get their shot at a successful postsecondary education. According to the latest figures from the National Center for Education Statistics, 11 percent of undergraduate students in the 2011-12 academic year reported having a disability.

