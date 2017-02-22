Cartus parent company announces reven...

Cartus parent company announces revenue, income increases

Monday Feb 27 Read more: Westport News

Realogy Holdings, the parent company of Danbury-based Cartus, reported a 2 percent increase in revenue and a 16 percent increase in income for 2016 as it announced financial results. Revenue was $5.81 billion in 2016 on the strength of organic growth and acquisitions on the part of Title Resource Group, which is also owned by Realogy.

