Author to speak on Ainwick Hall at Tewksbury Historical Society event
The Tewksbury Historical Society will host a free lecture by Historian and Author W. Barry Thomson on Alnwick Hall, the 2017 Mansion in May site, on Sunday, March 12, 2017, at 1 p.m. at the Zion Lutheran Christian Education Building 1 Miller Avenue in Oldwick. Refreshments will be served.
