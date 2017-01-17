The Best Ways to Manage a Demanding Boss

Tuesday Jan 17

It feels like a no-win dilemma: Your boss pressures you to finish project after project on deadlines that are too short, or expects you to respond 24/7 to calls, texts and emails. Do you refuse and risk being seen as whiny? Do you just say yes-and jeopardize peace of mind and personal life? Agreeing to unreasonable demands invites the boss to assume it's OK to keep making them.

Read more at Wall Street Journal.

