Shakespeare Theatre of NJ announces i...

Shakespeare Theatre of NJ announces its 2017 season

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Shakespeare Theatre of NJ announces its 2017 season The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey in Madison has announced its 2017 lineup. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2k0oveI The theatre will also be the first in the Northeast to present "Shakespeare in Love" by Lee Hall, the new play based on the Academy Award-winning film by Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard with music by Paddy Cunneen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mothers and fathers in hiding or denial Jan 22 joanNYadoptees 1
Jason Hopkins who works for citizen tribune Jan 6 shortcake 2
News Saving 'Fluffy' - Fans fume when their favorite... Dec '16 Nik49 1
Diabetes and Gum Disease (Feb '12) Nov '16 Mark 4
Free Couple's Night Out Event at Jewelry by Eri... Oct '16 GWP 1
Armada Health Care - Breaking News - Voted Wors... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Al Capone times two 3
Johnnie Southerland Sep '16 Johnnie 1
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Madison, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,324 • Total comments across all topics: 278,303,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC