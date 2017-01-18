Shakespeare Theatre of NJ announces its 2017 season
Shakespeare Theatre of NJ announces its 2017 season The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey in Madison has announced its 2017 lineup. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2k0oveI The theatre will also be the first in the Northeast to present "Shakespeare in Love" by Lee Hall, the new play based on the Academy Award-winning film by Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard with music by Paddy Cunneen.
