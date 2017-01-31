NJ Transit, airport trains delayed after tree falls on overhead wires
MADISON -- New Jersey Transit trains on some lines are facing one-hour delays after a tree fell on an overhead wire this morning during Monday's nor'easter. It happened around 11:30 a.m. in Madison, a New Jersey Transit spokeswoman confirmed.
