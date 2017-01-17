Grants from Morris County to churches...

Grants from Morris County to churches were constitutional, judge rules

Monday Jan 16

MORRIS COUNTY -- A Superior Court judge recently upheld the Morris County freeholder board's award of historic preservation grants to local churches as constitutional. The county announced in a news release Sunday Somerset County Superior Court Chancery Division Judge Margaret Goodzeit found the freeholders weren't promoting religion by providing grants to churches through the Historic Preservation Trust Fund.

