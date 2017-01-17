Glimpse of History: A snowy street sc...

Glimpse of History: A snowy street scene from a century ago

MADISON -- A horse-drawn sleigh is visible far off in the distance in this photo taken on Main Street in Madison at the turn of the century. If you would like to share a photo that provides a glimpse of history in your community, please call 973-836-4922 or send an email to [email protected] .

