Crown attorney appointed in Bridgewater

Crown attorney appointed in Bridgewater

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Originally from New Jersey, Johnsen graduated from Drew University in Madison, N.J., in 2004 with a bachelor of arts in philosophy and classical studies and from the University of New Brunswick law school in 2013. She moved to Nova Scotia and articled with Stewart and Turner in Berwick and was appointed an associate lawyer with Bacchus and Associates in Halifax in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saving 'Fluffy' - Fans fume when their favorite... Dec 20 Nik49 1
Jason Hopkins who works for citizen tribune Dec 19 crazy 1
Diabetes and Gum Disease (Feb '12) Nov '16 Mark 4
Free Couple's Night Out Event at Jewelry by Eri... Oct '16 GWP 1
Armada Health Care - Breaking News - Voted Wors... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Al Capone times two 3
Johnnie Southerland Sep '16 Johnnie 1
News AssumptionSchool's vice principal dies (Jun '08) Aug '16 Rich76 3
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Madison, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,134 • Total comments across all topics: 277,595,348

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC