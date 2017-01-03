Crown attorney appointed in Bridgewater
Originally from New Jersey, Johnsen graduated from Drew University in Madison, N.J., in 2004 with a bachelor of arts in philosophy and classical studies and from the University of New Brunswick law school in 2013. She moved to Nova Scotia and articled with Stewart and Turner in Berwick and was appointed an associate lawyer with Bacchus and Associates in Halifax in 2014.
