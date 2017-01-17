Bakersfield Animal Care Center receiv...

Bakersfield Animal Care Center receives grant

Monday Jan 16

The Bakersfield Animal Care Center, Bark Avenue Foundation and Wings of Rescue announced they have received a generous grant from the St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in Madison, New Jersey to provide free spay/neuter services for pets belonging to homeless and low income individuals and families. The first clinic will be held today, Monday, January 16, at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center on Mount Vernon Avenue.

