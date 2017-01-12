62-year-old man charged in fatal hit-...

62-year-old man charged in fatal hit-and-run crash in Chatham

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: The Jersey Journal

CHATHAM -- Authorities say they've arrested a Morris County man who fatally struck a pedestrian in Chatham Township on Tuesday and left the scene. William Barbosa-Ruiz, 62, of Madison, was charged on Wednesday with second-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp and Chatham Township Police Chief Steven Hennelly said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jason Hopkins who works for citizen tribune Jan 6 shortcake 2
News Saving 'Fluffy' - Fans fume when their favorite... Dec 20 Nik49 1
Diabetes and Gum Disease (Feb '12) Nov '16 Mark 4
Free Couple's Night Out Event at Jewelry by Eri... Oct '16 GWP 1
Armada Health Care - Breaking News - Voted Wors... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Al Capone times two 3
Johnnie Southerland Sep '16 Johnnie 1
News AssumptionSchool's vice principal dies (Jun '08) Aug '16 Rich76 3
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Madison, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,444 • Total comments across all topics: 277,959,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC