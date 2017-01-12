62-year-old man charged in fatal hit-and-run crash in Chatham

CHATHAM -- Authorities say they've arrested a Morris County man who fatally struck a pedestrian in Chatham Township on Tuesday and left the scene. William Barbosa-Ruiz, 62, of Madison, was charged on Wednesday with second-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp and Chatham Township Police Chief Steven Hennelly said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.