Threats to Morristown, Madison courts spur evacuations

Tuesday Dec 13

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of New Jersey On-Line LLC. The Morristown Municipal Court and the Hartley Dodge Memorial Building in Madison, which houses the joint municipal court and municipal officers, were both evacuated around 10 a.m. due to threats, officials in Morristown and Madison said. Madison police didn't say what type of threat was received, but a spokeswoman for Morristown said the town court received a bomb threat.

