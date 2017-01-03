Threats to Morristown, Madison courts spur evacuations
The Morristown Municipal Court and the Hartley Dodge Memorial Building in Madison, which houses the joint municipal court and municipal officers, were both evacuated around 10 a.m. due to threats, officials in Morristown and Madison said. Madison police didn't say what type of threat was received, but a spokeswoman for Morristown said the town court received a bomb threat.
