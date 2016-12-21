Madison Police Department Honored With Leaping Leo Award

Congratulations to Detective/Sergeant Paul Kosakowski and the Madison Police Department, Bureau of Investigation for receiving the Morris County Sheriff's Department's Leaping Leo Award for their extensive use of the CrimeStoppers program. "This recognition shows how working together through programs such as CrimeStoppers our police department not only serves Madison but also supports the County law enforcement efforts," said Mayor Conley.

