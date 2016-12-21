Madison Police Department Honored With Leaping Leo Award
Congratulations to Detective/Sergeant Paul Kosakowski and the Madison Police Department, Bureau of Investigation for receiving the Morris County Sheriff's Department's Leaping Leo Award for their extensive use of the CrimeStoppers program. "This recognition shows how working together through programs such as CrimeStoppers our police department not only serves Madison but also supports the County law enforcement efforts," said Mayor Conley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Black River News.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saving 'Fluffy' - Fans fume when their favorite...
|Dec 20
|Nik49
|1
|Jason Hopkins who works for citizen tribune
|Dec 19
|crazy
|1
|Diabetes and Gum Disease (Feb '12)
|Nov '16
|Mark
|4
|Free Couple's Night Out Event at Jewelry by Eri...
|Oct '16
|GWP
|1
|Armada Health Care - Breaking News - Voted Wors... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Al Capone times two
|3
|Johnnie Southerland
|Sep '16
|Johnnie
|1
|AssumptionSchool's vice principal dies (Jun '08)
|Aug '16
|Rich76
|3
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC