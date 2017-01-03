Jewish-Muslim relations in the Age of...

Jewish-Muslim relations in the Age of Trump

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: New Jersey Jewish News

As Jews, we have both a moral obligation and an enlightened self-interest to make sure Muslim Americans feel safe and completely at home in America. Three years ago, North Brunswick resident Sheryl Olitzky launched the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom, the only national organization focusing on Muslim and Jewish women with the goal of living in harmony.

