Drew University student caused gun scare in dorm, attacked police, cops say
MADISON -- A Drew University dormitory had a scare early Sunday morning when an 18-year-old student who was acting belligerently allegedly said he had a handgun, borough police said. Liam M. Kealy was arrested about 10 minutes after Madison police officers responded to the second floor of Foster Hall, one of Drew's five residence halls in the Suites Complex, Madison Police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saving 'Fluffy' - Fans fume when their favorite...
|Dec 20
|Nik49
|1
|Jason Hopkins who works for citizen tribune
|Dec 19
|crazy
|1
|Diabetes and Gum Disease (Feb '12)
|Nov '16
|Mark
|4
|Free Couple's Night Out Event at Jewelry by Eri...
|Oct '16
|GWP
|1
|Armada Health Care - Breaking News - Voted Wors... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Al Capone times two
|3
|Johnnie Southerland
|Sep '16
|Johnnie
|1
|AssumptionSchool's vice principal dies (Jun '08)
|Aug '16
|Rich76
|3
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC