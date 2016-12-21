Both feeling threatened, American Muslims and Jews join hands

Mona Haydar, center, leads a dance during the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom Leadership Conference at Drew University in Madison, N.J., Sunday. The group, made up of women of Muslim and Jewish faiths, is banding together in solidarity as a result of the rising tide of hate crimes against both religions, and President-elect Donald Trump's threats to ban Muslims from the country.

