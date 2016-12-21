Sex offender accused of stealing from Stop and Shop
MADISON -- A 20-year-old convicted sex offender was charged with stealing from his employer, Stop and Shop, earlier this month, police said. Colin Bolger, of Florham Park, stole an undisclosed amount of money from a cash register at Stop and Shop on Nov. 10, Madison police said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saving 'Fluffy' - Fans fume when their favorite...
|Dec 20
|Nik49
|1
|Jason Hopkins who works for citizen tribune
|Dec 19
|crazy
|1
|Diabetes and Gum Disease (Feb '12)
|Nov '16
|Mark
|4
|Free Couple's Night Out Event at Jewelry by Eri...
|Oct '16
|GWP
|1
|Armada Health Care - Breaking News - Voted Wors... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Al Capone times two
|3
|Johnnie Southerland
|Sep '16
|Johnnie
|1
|AssumptionSchool's vice principal dies (Jun '08)
|Aug '16
|Rich76
|3
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC