Rainbow Montessori Receives Golden Acorn Award

Preschool Advantage awarded Rainbow Montessori School of Madison its Golden Acorn Award for exemplary quality in preschool education. Rita McCleary, Montessori certified Practical Life Teacher at Rainbow Montessori, accepted the award at the Turning Leaves Annual Benefit held by Preschool Advantage on Oct. 20. Preschool Advantage has long recognized the quality of early education at Rainbow Montessori.

