Rainbow Montessori Receives Golden Acorn Award
Preschool Advantage awarded Rainbow Montessori School of Madison its Golden Acorn Award for exemplary quality in preschool education. Rita McCleary, Montessori certified Practical Life Teacher at Rainbow Montessori, accepted the award at the Turning Leaves Annual Benefit held by Preschool Advantage on Oct. 20. Preschool Advantage has long recognized the quality of early education at Rainbow Montessori.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Black River News.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saving 'Fluffy' - Fans fume when their favorite...
|Dec 20
|Nik49
|1
|Jason Hopkins who works for citizen tribune
|Dec 19
|crazy
|1
|Diabetes and Gum Disease (Feb '12)
|Nov '16
|Mark
|4
|Free Couple's Night Out Event at Jewelry by Eri...
|Oct '16
|GWP
|1
|Armada Health Care - Breaking News - Voted Wors... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Al Capone times two
|3
|Johnnie Southerland
|Sep '16
|Johnnie
|1
|AssumptionSchool's vice principal dies (Jun '08)
|Aug '16
|Rich76
|3
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC