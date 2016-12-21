Local Blood Drives Offered

New Jersey Blood Services plans to conduct local blood drives which are open to the public. The following drives are scheduled: Sat., Dec. 3, Presbyterian Church of Morris Plains, Morris Plains, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat., Dec. 3, Chatham Emergency Squad, Chatham, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tue., Dec. 6, Drew University CenterEhinger Center, Madison, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sat., Dec. 10, St. Jude's Church, Budd Lake, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Black River News.