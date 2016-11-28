Famed Music Executive Tony Martell Dies at Age 90
Tony Martell, who founded the T.J. Martell Foundation for leukemia, cancer and AIDs research in honor of his son T.J. who died after battling leukemia at the age of 19, has died. Martell died in Madison, New Jersey at his home today, Sunday, November 27, 2016.
