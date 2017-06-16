We have lost a great friend

Longtime GrenadaStar columnist Arnold Dyre was killed Monday night while driving along Interstate 55 in Madison County. He was 71. The accident happened around 10:41, on the northbound lane near Exit 108 in the Madison city limits, according to the Madison Police Department.

