Primos to open third restaurant, this one in Madison
Primos Northgate opened in 1964 and stayed open for the next 37 years, said Don Primos, owner and a grandson of the founder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|Tango
|20,932
|Renasant, Metropolitan merger to be complete by...
|Jun 12
|marketing
|1
|Jerry Mize
|Jun 11
|Valorcrew
|1
|lawyers
|Jun 8
|needlawyer
|1
|Allergy Sufferers
|Jun 6
|Chris
|3
|Black lawmakers condemn white colleague's lynch...
|Jun 6
|indict ed royce
|1
|Pearl Class of 1987 - 30th Reunion is July 15th!
|Jun 6
|KWright
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC