Mississippi revoking licenses of All ...

Mississippi revoking licenses of All American Check Cashing

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

A new settlement says the state of Mississippi will revoke all the licenses of a company called All American Check Cashing Inc. Regulators say the Madison-based company, which has 42 stores in Mississippi, broke state law by encouraging customers to pay only interest on loans. After an extended regulatory fight, the Mississippi Department of Banking and Consumer Finance announced Friday that it had reached a settlement with All American.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr ThomasA 20,926
lawyers Jun 8 needlawyer 1
Allergy Sufferers Jun 6 Chris 3
News Black lawmakers condemn white colleague's lynch... Jun 6 indict ed royce 1
Pearl Class of 1987 - 30th Reunion is July 15th! Jun 6 KWright 1
News Step-Daughter Of Victim Charged With Murder (Jun '06) Jun 1 Tracey 2
News Former Mississippi prison chief sentenced to ne... May 28 patosm 1
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
 

Madison, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,521 • Total comments across all topics: 281,666,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC