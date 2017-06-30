Madison man survives flesh eating bac...

Madison man survives flesh eating bacteria

Thursday Jun 15

An unimaginable scare for a Madison man after he came in contact with an aggressive bacteria at the Ross Barnett Reservoir that landed him in the hospital. A Memorial Day weekend celebration took a turn for the worse.

