Madison Co. serial rapist sentenced to 55 years
A serial rapist in Madison County has been sentenced after the sexual assault of two women in Canton back in 2015. Madison and Rankin Counties' District Attorney Michael Guest announced that Laddarious Keon Hobson pled guilty to sexual battery and burglary involving two Canton women and was sentenced to serve 55 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Jackson MS. Public Schools Summer Feeding Program
|Jun 15
|Callhoon
|1
|Renasant, Metropolitan merger to be complete by...
|Jun 12
|marketing
|1
|Jerry Mize
|Jun 11
|Valorcrew
|1
|lawyers
|Jun 8
|needlawyer
|1
|Black lawmakers condemn white colleague's lynch...
|Jun 6
|indict ed royce
|1
|Pearl Class of 1987 - 30th Reunion is July 15th!
|Jun 6
|KWright
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC