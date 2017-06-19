Madison Co. serial rapist sentenced to 55 years

A serial rapist in Madison County has been sentenced after the sexual assault of two women in Canton back in 2015. Madison and Rankin Counties' District Attorney Michael Guest announced that Laddarious Keon Hobson pled guilty to sexual battery and burglary involving two Canton women and was sentenced to serve 55 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

