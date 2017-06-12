CONGRATULATIONS! Madison Middle Schoo...

CONGRATULATIONS! Madison Middle School students' success @ district Science/Engineering Fair

Saturday Jun 3 Read more: West Seattle Blog

Congratulations to the Madison Middle School students whose scientific achievements landed them in a districtwide spotlight! Thanks to science teacher Fred Jenner for the photos and report: Madison MS had four finalists submitting projects at Thursday night's District Science Fair at The Museum of Flight. Sixth graders Elliott Allen, Dahlia Sebastian, Rowan Preedy, and Ian Iserman showed their projects to a large crowd of visitors and twenty plus judges.

