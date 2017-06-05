What's ahead for your West Seattle We...

What's ahead for your West Seattle Wednesday

Wednesday May 24

WSHS MULTICULTURAL POTLUCK: Everyone's invited, 6-8 pm tonight - bring a dish to serve 6-8 people if you can, you're still welcome if you can't - for food and performances and community, at the West Seattle High School Commons . MADISON MS PTA & BIRDS-BEES TALK: After a short Madison Middle School PTA meeting at 7 pm, stay for a 7:30 presentation with Amy Lang on "The Birds & The Bees for Parents of Middle Schoolers."

