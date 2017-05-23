Violent habitual offender from Ridgel...

Violent habitual offender from Ridgeland sentenced to life without parole

Tuesday May 16

Madison and Rankin Counties' District Attorney Michael Guest announced today that Fabiyonne Kentell Peel was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after a jury found him guilty of house burglary, auto theft and conspiracy to commit burglary. Peel is now in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

