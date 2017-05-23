Violent habitual offender from Ridgeland sentenced to life without parole
Madison and Rankin Counties' District Attorney Michael Guest announced today that Fabiyonne Kentell Peel was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after a jury found him guilty of house burglary, auto theft and conspiracy to commit burglary. Peel is now in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|toby
|21,040
|Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r...
|8 hr
|Guest
|7
|Allergy Sufferers
|Sun
|Sneezy
|1
|mark anthony traina v. lrmc: legal update: 05/1...
|May 18
|fatuous1
|1
|Ridgeland lost to the blacks
|May 15
|Fall
|5
|Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned.
|Apr 29
|Harold
|9
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|Apr '17
|Second Hand Debs
|30
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC