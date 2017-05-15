Payday lender pins hopes on Chancery ...

Payday lender pins hopes on Chancery Court to avoid store closings, $1.58 million fine

A Hinds County chancery judge on May 12 gave Mississippi payday lender All American Check Cashing a brief reprieve from a state Department of Banking and Consumer Finance shutdown order for its 75 stores, a $1.58 million fine and a demand to pay refunds to at least 700 customers.

