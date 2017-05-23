MSU runner Kaelin Kersh dies in car a...

MSU runner Kaelin Kersh dies in car accident involving MHP trooper

Sunday May 7 Read more: KFVS12

A track athlete at Mississippi State University was killed in an early Sunday morning traffic accident near campus that injured three others, including a state trooper. According to WTVA in Tupelo, the Mississippi Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Kaelin Kersh, of Pearl, was riding in the backseat of a car when it was struck by a MHP SUV at Highway 182 and Mayhew Road east of Starkville.

