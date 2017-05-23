MSU runner Kaelin Kersh dies in car accident involving MHP trooper
A track athlete at Mississippi State University was killed in an early Sunday morning traffic accident near campus that injured three others, including a state trooper. According to WTVA in Tupelo, the Mississippi Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Kaelin Kersh, of Pearl, was riding in the backseat of a car when it was struck by a MHP SUV at Highway 182 and Mayhew Road east of Starkville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFVS12.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r...
|13 hr
|pgh
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|Allergy Sufferers
|Sun
|Sneezy
|1
|mark anthony traina v. lrmc: legal update: 05/1...
|May 18
|fatuous1
|1
|Ridgeland lost to the blacks
|May 15
|Fall
|5
|Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned.
|Apr 29
|Harold
|9
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|Apr '17
|Second Hand Debs
|30
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC