Mississippi judge blocks order closing payday lender
A judge on Friday blocked an order by state regulators shutting down one of Mississippi's largest payday lenders and fining the company more than $1.5 million. The Thursday order by state Banking Commissioner Charlotte Corley followed a monthslong proceeding examining whether All American Check Cashing broke state law in its payday and title pawn lending operations.
