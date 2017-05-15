Low voter turnout reported statewide

Low voter turnout reported statewide

Wednesday May 3

Reports are coming in statewide of low voter turnout as Mississippians cast their ballots in municipal elections. Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said Tuesday morning the volume of complaint calls into the Election hotline was also low.

