Warnock claims Canton official offered to have journalist, Madison mayor killed
A former Madison County engineer claims a Canton official offered murder-for-hire services that targeted a journalist and Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins-Butler. Statement of Madison County Journal Publisher James E. Prince III regarding death threats against Associate Editor and Publisher Michael Simmons and Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins-Butler: We have been aware of the alleged threats for some time and made the proper contact with law enforcement authorities at that time to ensure the safety and well-being of all of our employees.
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Ilg17
|20,979
|Ridgeland lost to the blacks
|23 hr
|SaintsofMs
|1
|Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned.
|Wed
|Trumptooner yay yay
|8
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|Apr 22
|Second Hand Debs
|30
|anyone know Justin M Moore he is from jackson h...
|Apr 18
|legal owner of th...
|1
|yard sarge madison ms.
|Apr 17
|Charles
|1
|Those Who Hate God ( REPENT)
|Apr 13
|Mammy Teresa
|5
