Warnock claims Canton official offered to have journalist, Madison mayor killed

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

A former Madison County engineer claims a Canton official offered murder-for-hire services that targeted a journalist and Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins-Butler. Statement of Madison County Journal Publisher James E. Prince III regarding death threats against Associate Editor and Publisher Michael Simmons and Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins-Butler: We have been aware of the alleged threats for some time and made the proper contact with law enforcement authorities at that time to ensure the safety and well-being of all of our employees.

