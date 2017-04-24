Two adults, three juveniles arrested for recent auto burglaries in Madison subdivision
The Madison Police Department has arrested two adults and three juveniles in connection with recent auto burglaries in the Northbay subdivision off of Hoy Road. On April 14, officers were investigating a runaway juvenile in the area when they discovered two suspicious individuals near the clubhouse.
