Two adults, three juveniles arrested ...

Two adults, three juveniles arrested for recent auto burglaries in Madison subdivision

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 15 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

The Madison Police Department has arrested two adults and three juveniles in connection with recent auto burglaries in the Northbay subdivision off of Hoy Road. On April 14, officers were investigating a runaway juvenile in the area when they discovered two suspicious individuals near the clubhouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant Apr 22 Second Hand Debs 30
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Apr 21 Fitus T Bluster 20,971
anyone know Justin M Moore he is from jackson h... Apr 18 legal owner of th... 1
Wake up, our Food and Water is being Poisoned. Apr 17 James 6
yard sarge madison ms. Apr 17 Charles 1
Those Who Hate God ( REPENT) Apr 13 Mammy Teresa 5
3rd party cdl tester in Jackson ms Apr 6 Katrina21 1
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Madison, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,167 • Total comments across all topics: 280,542,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC