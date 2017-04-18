Seminary man arrested for grand larceny in Madison
On April 10, around 9:00 a.m., a resident in the Highwoods Subdivision in Madison reported the theft of a trailer and lawn mower from their home. The theft happened between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. the same date.
