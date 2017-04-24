Omnicell Acquires InPharmics For Phar...

Omnicell Acquires InPharmics For Pharmacy Informatics

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Seeking Alpha

InPharmics has developed a software system that assists pharmacies in tracking medication usage at the patient level and remaining in compliance with new drug laws. The acquisition is the second one in six months and indicates an aggressive approach to expanding Omnicell's offerings to the medication dispensing supply chain.

