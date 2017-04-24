Man charged with capital murder gets maximum sentence for drug possession

Madison and Rankin Counties' District Attorney Michael Guest announced today that Christopher Craig Bennett received the maximum sentence of 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing twenty pounds of marijuana, found during a routine traffic stop around County Line Road in Ridgeland. Bennett is also facing a capital murder charge in Hinds County for the death of Chivas McElveen who was shot multiple times on May 9, 2016.

